County Auditor Acres resigns
During a special session of the Rusk County Commissioners meeting Monday Morgan LaGrone, CPA presented a very good audit report to the Commissioners. She talked mostly about the County’s audit estimate.
“There were no difficulties doing the audit. I got everything I needed from the different departments. There were no compliance issues,” said LaGrone.
The Commissioners approved the report.
At the end of the meeting, it was announced the current County Auditor Rebekah Acres would be leaving that position effective July 1. All the Commissioners complimented her on what a great job she had done while at the County and wished her the best. Her replacement Reagan McCauley is in training and will be sworn in on July 5.
There were two presentations concerning the County’s upcoming health plan renewals. One was by Rooster Rainboldt of NFC to discuss the cafeteria plan, benefit card, HRA and open enrollment. He told them that he would like to change the open enrollment process for better time efficiency for the employees.
“Rusk County provides good benefits for the employees, one of the best around,” said Rainboldt.
At a previous Commissioners meeting they a decision was made to look at other health insurance options to cut costs. Gary Antunes, Jr. with SIG was at the meeting and made a presentation. He told the Commissioners that his company would look at several companies and compare benefits and rates and bring those back for the Commissioners consideration.
“We will quote different companies for the best deal for you to choose from,” said Antunes.
Nesha Partin, Rusk County Tax Assessor – Collector was on the agenda asking for a new office space on the back of the existing building. According to Partin one of her employees would be able to do their job in a more-timely manner and without interruptions that she currently has.
The request was tabled until she could get several bids to see what the cost would be.
Approved was a request by Commissioner Randy Gault to declare as surplus a John Deere 6410 tractor with an attachment of an Alamo Brush Cutter.
Commissioner Robert Kuykendall received approval for the County to enter an interlocal agreement with the City of Tatum to replace a culvert and repair portions of two streets.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received approval to enter in an interlocal agreement with the Harris County Commissioners Court for the use of Public Safety Communications System.
Four requests from Eastex Telephone Coop received approval for fiber optic cable drops in Precinct 3. They will be placed at County Roads 3210, 3203, 3202 and 3211.