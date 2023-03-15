Rusk County Airport Manager Alexa McAnally came before Commissioners during the regularly scheduled Monday meeting seeking approval for the return of the highly-anticipated Rusk County Fly-In.
Previously canceled out of caution for the COVID-19 crisis, the Rusk County Pilots Association expressed interest in the return of the annual Fly-In, with volunteers from previous events offering their services. McAnally requested the event be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., September 23, 2023, at the Rusk County Airport, a request quickly answered with a unanimous vote to resurrect the popular attraction.
Keeping with Airport business, commissioners approved the $170,380 bid from Drury Construction out of Nacogdoches, for the Rusk County Airport Glide Path Clearing Project, in which trees and other vegetation will be cleared or lowered to alleviate interference with dedicated air space needed for the landing and takeoff of aircraft utilizing the airport. With nearly a $300,000 difference between bids, county commissioners questioned the whether the quality of work would be acceptable with such a broad price difference. Neal Holland of Stokes and Associates Engineering Consultants, having dealt with both companies, was willing to vouche for either company’s work.
Commissioners also approved a ground lease between the Rusk County Airport and Tyler Richards, who intends to build a new hangar on the property.
David Cleveland of the East Texas Council of Governments came before the court requesting an extension of a temporary agreement with Rusk County for 911 Database maintenance and mapping services. The current interlocal agreement is due to conclude on March 20.
“We’re working on the database accuracy, so it’s up near 100%,” said ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland. “It’s going to be an ongoing process for a while to get that aligned.”
Commissioners approved the extension and set a May 15 review date.
Pine Hill, Ebenezer, and Crim’s Chapel Water Supplies groups were approved for $50,000 funding through ARPA funds. Applications to receive this funding were accepted in months earlier meetings, with none of the three requesting water departments responding.
Henderson resident Beth Anderson came before the court requesting that commissioners consider the sale of a half acre of land along County Road 424A, which separates her property and county-owned lands. According to Anderson, the land was previously part of a larger tract of family land sold by her father and eventually purchased by the county. The half acre in question adjoins Anderson’s property on which she and her family maintain a quickly expanding farm and could utilize the parcel of land as a safer egress than the CR 424A easement.
No action was taken as commissioners will need to consider the prudence of the sale.
Precint 2 Commissioner Robert Kuykendall moved to approve an order regarding the Final Construction and opening of previously abandonded County Road 243. Coal mining activity by Luminant dictated for years that the road be closed to through traffic, but the closure of the mine has given the county the option to return the roadway to service. While it would need to be cleared and resurfaced, the County Road will save first responders important miles and minutes when responding to emergencies within the area.
Kuykendall was also approved to seek bids for a 3/4 ton gasoline pickup truck. Bids for the county vehicle will open on April 10.
Approval was given for Commissioner Bennie Whitworth to cross onto privately held property to repair a failed culvert, and he was approved temporarily close County Road 4233 from March 13 through March 17 to allow a film crew unfettered access to the roadway. Exceptions will be made for USPS and delivery vehicles, emergency units, and private owners.