Rusk County Airport Manager Alexa McAnally came before Commissioners during the regularly scheduled Monday meeting seeking approval for the return of the highly-anticipated Rusk County Fly-In. 

Previously canceled out of caution for the COVID-19 crisis, the Rusk County Pilots Association expressed interest in the return of the annual Fly-In, with volunteers from previous events offering their services. McAnally requested the event be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., September 23, 2023, at the Rusk County Airport, a request quickly answered with a unanimous vote to resurrect the popular attraction. 

