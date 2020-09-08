The annual Rusk County Fly-In held at the Rusk County Airport every October was canceled during the Commissioner’s Court meeting Thursday.
“I kept waiting to see if things (effects of COVID) were going to change but hasn’t so I’m recommending not to have the Fly-In this year due to COVID,” said Ron Franks, Airport Manager.
This comes right after a decision was made a couple of weeks ago by the Court to cancel the Heritage Syrup Festival.
Franks went on to say that he is going to miss having the event this year and that he enjoyed having it every year.
The Commissioners also approved the FY 2021 SAVNS grant contract. This grant called Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service (SAVNS) is to assist Texas counties and other entities in maintaining a statewide system that will provide relevant offender release information, notification of relevant court settings or events to crime victims and other interested individuals, promote public safety and support the rights of victims of crime.
The term of the contract begins September 1, 2020 and terminates August 31, 2021. The maximum reimbursable amount to the County is $21,098.62.
“This is the same kind of contract that we have done numbers of years,” said Judge Joel Hale.
The SAVNS grant contract was approved.
Approved was also the appointment of Dr. Ben Welch to the Rusk County Rural Rail District Board to replace Scott Andrews. Dr. Welch recently moved to Henderson.
The Commissioners approved a letter stating that the alleged conveyance of an easement located in Rusk County Precinct 1 off U.S. Highway 259 did not belong to the County. According to the letter the easement mentioned in the warranty deed filed on December 9, 1969 was not accepted by the Rusk County Commissioner’s Court and has not been used by Rusk County and does not belong to the County.