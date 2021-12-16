Kuykendall re-appointed as Judge Pro-Tem
Since the retiring of Emergency Management Coordinator James Pike the Rusk County Commissioners decided it would be in the best interest of the County to create a dual position that would become the Rusk County Fire Marshall/Emergency Management Coordinator. So they formed a search committee to find the right candidate.
Commissioners Randy Gaut and Robert Kuykendall served on that committee along with others.
“We had three really good candidates,” said Commissioner Gaut. “I believe we picked the best one for Rusk County in Terry Linder.”
They approved the hiring of Linder who was present at the Commissioners Court meeting who is currently serving as Police Lieutenant at the Kilgore Police Department and is expected to assume his new position and responsibilities the first part of January.
The Commissioners also voted unanimously to reappoint Commissioner Kuykendall to a second year as Judge Pro Tem.
Rusk County Airport Manager Alexa McAnally asked for an increase on the Ground Lease Spaces at the airport.
“We need to go up on the minimum price since it hasn’t been updated in a longtime. The current price is 12 cents per square foot,” McAnally said.
McAnally told the Commissioners that rates couldn’t increase until after their current five-year contract has ended. The Commissioners approved to increase the rates to 17 cents per square foot with a minimum of $350 for spaces under 2,000 square feet. They also approved airport hanger lease applications for Adam Clark and Will Sudweeks. Permission to apply for the $32,000 ARPA grant from TxDot was also approved. This was the same type of grant that was granted in 2020.
Commissioner Bennie Whitworth requested approval for a donation from B&C Services for fill dirt for Precinct 4.
Whitworth said, “They have been doing work on Highway 13 and the contractor has 15,000 yards of dirt and wants to donate half of it to the County if they can store their half on County property.”
The request was approved.
Other agenda items approved were:
The renewal of a resolution of the Rusk County Commissioners Court establishing guidelines and criteria governing tax abatement agreements by the County of Rusk
The hiring of a full-time assistant for Benny Payne in IT
Declare as surplus a Ricoh Aficio MP machine located in the Texas A&M Extension office
Set the dates for Commissioner Court regular meetings for 2022 which will be held on the second Mondays at 10:00 a.m. each month except August and September
Three pipeline/utility requests for CR 164D, CR 229D and CR 262