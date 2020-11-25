According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County climbed to 158.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 1,178 positive cases within the county, an increase of 34 from the 1,144 last reported with a recovery total of 990. The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 11,459, as of November 22. Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 30.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 1,100,979, with a testing total of 10,123,856. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 20,588, an increase from the previously reported 20,113. The estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 917,739, another substantial increase from the 896,191 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 32 for the state, as of Thursday, November 23.
TDCJ reported six active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and two within Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 133 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reported 12 employees testing positive for COVID-19, with nine reported by BMCC, while a total of 35 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reports having 781 offenders in medical isolation and six on medical restriction, while BMCC still shows 240 in isolation with two on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 243,437 offenders and 89,466 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 26,339 offenders and a total of 6,470 staff members have tested positive and 22,473 offenders and 5,4131 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have increased from 2,387 to 2,787. Active employee cases rose to 967 from the last report’s 931. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 63, while those presumed to be COVID-related rose to 104, with an additional 46 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ still reports 13 units on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remained at 23 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.