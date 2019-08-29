RUSK COUNTY – With the November elections right around the corner, municipalities and small taxing districts in Rusk County are getting their respective ducks in a row early.
According to a press release Monday, a grass roots government agency that supports 16 fire departments in Rusk County has called a Nov. 5 election, asking voters to consider approving a sales tax of up to 2 percent.
“Rusk County Emergency Services District No. 1 has identified the need to add, and expand, fire stations in order to provide improved services throughout the county,” the release said.
ESD1 provides support for Carlisle Volunteer Fire Dept. (VFD), Church Hill VFD, Crims Chapel VFD, Eastside VFD, Elderville-Lakeport VFD, Henderson FD, Kilgore FD, Kilgore Rescue Unit, Laneville VFD, Mount Enterprise VFD, New London VFD, New Salem VFD, Overton VFD, Reklaw VFD, Tatum VFD, and the Rusk Co. Rescue Unit.
“Through conservative management, the members of the ESD Board of Commissioners, all of whom live and pay taxes in the district, have been able to keep the property tax rate well below the maximum permitted by the Texas Constitution,” the release said.
To meet the needs for improved service, the ESD can either increase property taxes or find alternative revenues, such as a sales tax.
According to the release, with revenues from the sales tax — estimated at $50,000 per year — the ESD Board hopes to reduce the ESD1’s reliance on property tax and distribute the responsibility for funding fire protection.
The release cited the following example: when going between Laredo and Texarkana on US 59, a traveler is protected by ESD1 fire departments. If there’s a wreck, the fire department won’t check IDs to see if the traveler is a taxpayer before trying to save a life.
With a sales tax, the traveler may help pay for that protection when purchasing a meal or an impulse item at the gas station while passing through ESD1. That reduces the burden on property taxpayers.
Under Texas law, the State of Texas collects a sales tax of 6.25 percent on purchases of taxable items. Local jurisdictions may collect up to 2 percent. The state and local maximum is 8.25 percent.
The proposed sales tax would not affect areas in ESD1, such as cities, that are already at the 8.25 percent maximum. Voters in those areas, though, will be eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 election.
For more information, email info@ruskcountyfire.org.