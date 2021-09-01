The Rusk County Commissioners held a workshop that last about three hours Monday to discuss the County’s upcoming health insurance costs.
To the Commissioner’s surprise health insurance for County employees is going to more than double in costs for next year. In the past three years there has been an increase in health insurance costs of over 20 percent.
Andy Vinson, County Treasurer led the workshop and presented the Commissioners a historical spreadsheet for the costs since 2018. The chart showed that rates in 2019 decreased 3.3 per cent, increased 5.87 percent in 2020, increased again to 4 percent in 2021 and will increase 9.8 percent in 2022.
“Rates are going up 9.8 percent?” Commissioner Greg Gibson said.
“The pool went up because of COVID costs last year,” said Orlando Espinoza, Employee Benefit Consultant for TAC (Texas Association of Counties).
Rusk County is part of TAC that is an association of Texas Counties that offers them services such as consulting services and health and an employee benefits pool.
Espinoza told the Commissioners, “Many factors are considered when determining the cost for each group in the pool. A higher number of claims are also factored into costs. The company has paid out more in claims than the County has paid in.
Currently the County is in a pool using a PPO network by Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Espinoza furthered explained that the County could save money if they moved from a PPO to a HOM network. He also suggested that the County implement an incentive plan to reduce costs.
None of the Commissioners seemed very excited about these suggestions. Commissioners Gibson and Randy Gaut asked many questions about the rising costs with Commissioner Robert Kuykendall asking a few questions himself.
This was not an action agenda item but a workshop only. It yet remains to be seen exactly what the Commissioners will do before the deadline to make a decision.