For voters who can’t or don’t want to go inside the Rusk County Election Office to cast their vote because of the corona virus or physical issues there’s good news for you. The Elections Office has added a curbside voting cart for contactless or voter’s convenience to vote while sitting inside their vehicle.
“We got this curbside machine last Friday and purchased it with the CARES grant money and this will be the first election we have used it,” said Kaitlin Smith, Elections Administrator. “We plan on using it in the November Election as well.”
Smith went on to describe how the curbside voting will work. Located outside at the south side of the building is an area marked with orange cones complete with a cable on the drive that once the vehicle pulls up to the parking space the bell will ring inside and someone will come outside to get your ID then return with the voting cart for you to cast your vote. This area is also marked with two signs signifying curbside voting with a phone number for you to call if you need to.
“There are four ways to use this service. Call ahead before arriving to vote, park at the bell system, honk your horn two times for assistance or send someone from your car inside asking to use curbside voting,” said Smith.
Early voting will take place all of next week with Election Day on Tuesday July 14.
Smith also released early voting results as of Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. there have been 1,162 votes cast in person with 752 mailed in ballots for a total of 1,914 votes cast so far.
“This is a good turn out for a runoff election,” said Smith.