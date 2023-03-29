With the arrival of spring, Rusk County 4-Hers prepared for the Rusk County 4-H Fashion Show held Monday, March 20, at the Rusk County Extension Office Meeting Room. 

The traditional 4-H Fashion Show is designed to recognize 4-H members who have completed a Clothing and Textiles Project. With this project, members gain knowledge of fibers and fabrics, wardrobe selection, clothing construction, comparison shopping, fashion interpretation, understanding of style, good grooming, and poise in front of others. Also during this individual competition, the 4-H member either buys or sews an outfit for competition. By interviewing with a panel of judges, the member also grows in their personal presentation skills.

