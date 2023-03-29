With the arrival of spring, Rusk County 4-Hers prepared for the Rusk County 4-H Fashion Show held Monday, March 20, at the Rusk County Extension Office Meeting Room.
The traditional 4-H Fashion Show is designed to recognize 4-H members who have completed a Clothing and Textiles Project. With this project, members gain knowledge of fibers and fabrics, wardrobe selection, clothing construction, comparison shopping, fashion interpretation, understanding of style, good grooming, and poise in front of others. Also during this individual competition, the 4-H member either buys or sews an outfit for competition. By interviewing with a panel of judges, the member also grows in their personal presentation skills.
The following are the age division/categories of each Rusk County 4-H member that competed in the county 4-H fashion show: Junior Division/Construction/Everyday Living-Hadley White; Junior Division/Buying-Fantastic Fashions Under $25-Garon Woolridge; Intermediate Division/Buying/Fantastic Fashions Under $25-Trinity Patterson; Intermediate Age Division-Construction-Semi-Formal-Formal-Abigail Clifton; Senior Division/Buying-Special Interest-Olivia Clifton; Senior Division/Construction-Everyday Living-Amelie White
Each one of these Rusk County 4-Hers will represent the county at the District V 4-H Fashion Show in April!
As with all 4-H projects, parents, grandparents, leaders, and volunteers play a huge role in making the project a success. Special thanks to members of the Rusk County Extension Education Association and the Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition for their assistance with the contest. Congratulations to our Rusk County 4-H Fashion Show participant!
For more information about the Rusk County 4-H Program or for enrollment information, please contact the Rusk County Extension Office at 903-657-0376.