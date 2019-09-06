HENDERSON - A Rusk County Deputy was arrested and charged Thursday night for driving while intoxicated. He has since resigned.
According to a Rusk County Sheriff’s Office report, Jimmie Candie, 53, was pulled over by the Henderson Police Department and placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.
He was transported to the Rusk County Jail and is cooperating with law enforcement.
Candie is a patrol deputy for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and was pulled over while off-duty, driving his own personal vehicle.
He was arraigned Friday by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 Judge Jana Enloe and a bond was set in the amount of $1,000.
Candie posted bond and was released from the Rusk County Jail.
He has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation through Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
Candie resigned from the Sheriff’s Office hours later.