Cost of Living pay increases for Rusk County employees has been the main topic from all department head’s annual budget presentations this year. Thursday’s workshop was no different than last week’s workshop where three of the presenters made their case for a raise for their employees as well. The three presenters this week made employee raises the main need for their department this year especially since the Commissioners asked every department head to contribute to the 2021 budget decrease last year.

As a result of the current inflation and cost of living increases previous paychecks does not stretch far enough for all citizens in the county, this is also true for the Rusk County employees.

