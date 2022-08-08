Cost of Living pay increases for Rusk County employees has been the main topic from all department head’s annual budget presentations this year. Thursday’s workshop was no different than last week’s workshop where three of the presenters made their case for a raise for their employees as well. The three presenters this week made employee raises the main need for their department this year especially since the Commissioners asked every department head to contribute to the 2021 budget decrease last year.
As a result of the current inflation and cost of living increases previous paychecks does not stretch far enough for all citizens in the county, this is also true for the Rusk County employees.
The three presenters this week were Nesha Partin, Tax Accessor/Collector, Jana Enloe, JP Judge and Terri Willard, District Clerk.
The first presenter was Partin, and she immediately requested a raise for her manager and an evaluation for all of her employees. She then read to the commissioners the reasons why the manager deserved this raise.
“Her current wage is under $38,000 a year so I’m asking for a 25 percent raise over a three-year time period until she reaches $47,000 per year”, Partin said. “Her responsibilities are three pages long and she deserves a raise. There have no raises since 2020 and this doesn’t keep up with the current inflation.”
Judge Joel Hale responded, “We are limited to a 3.5% raise maximum that is set by the legislature and we are at that now. Any higher amount would have to go to the voters, and I don’t won’t to have to do that. I don’t doubt she’s not worth it.”
“She is!” responded Partin.
Judge Jana Enloe, JP Precinct 5 also requested employee raises as well as the need for an additional employee to help with an added workload.
“I cut a part-time employee from last year’s budget when asked to cut expenses,” Enloe said.
She then gave a basis for her request for all her employees and described that their workload has increased and what all her department does for the county, courts and even the jail because the Sheriff’s Department is understaffed as well.
Enloe told the Commissioners that she was not asking for a raise for her but that her employees be re-evaluated.
Commissioner Greg Gibson asked Enloe, “Can any other JP’s offices help with the load?”
“I can’t speak for them,” replied Enloe.
Enloe told the Commissioners that she only has three full-time employees and not part-time ones. At that time Sheriff John Wayne Valdez spoke and explained that with a new law now in place increased her department’s workload and this is the reason her department needs another full-time employee.
Sheriff Valdez told the Commissioners, “I am willing to give a part-time employee to help with the need.”
It was determined after much discussion that it would be possible to use some of the juvenile funds to help pay for the additional employee.
Enloe continued to explain the need and said, “This new Senate Bill was mandated to the JP’s office. This increases the workload and it has to be done in a timely manner.”
The last presenter of the workshop was Terry Willard, District Clerk. She explained the need a new integration system for the Clerk’s office. She told the Commissioners the cost would be $5,000 initially and $5,000 per year. She then thanked the Commissioners for the previous five percent raise for her employees but asked that the county do more to show the employees that they are appreciated. She informed them that the reason her office supplies were high was because of the cost of the jury summon forms that must be sent to jurors.
“Part of the jury fund can be used to help pay for jury summon forms to help decrease my office supply costs,” Willard said.
Since these were items for discussion only in a workshop no action could be taken but the Commissioners will use the information presented in the workshops to finalize the County’s annual budget.