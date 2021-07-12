Jimerson’s ‘Where No Man Pursueth’ finalist for Will Rogers Medallion Award
Local author Micheal Jimerson, better known as Rusk County’s long-time District Attorney, is well on his way to adding Award-Winning to his title.
Jimerson’s historically-inspired western, inspirational, fiction book ‘Where No Man Pursueth’ has landed on the list of finalists for the 2021 Will Rogers Medallion Award.
The twisting tale spun in Jimerson’s ‘Where No Man Pursueth’ takes place in rural East Texas with readers easily recognizing even the late 18th and early 19th century sights and sounds of Henderson and Nacogdoches.
The well-written tale was inspired by an unknown heir case to which Jimerson was assigned early in his jurisprudent career.
In 1901 a Nacogdoches banker cleared out the bank and quickly disappeared, leaving behind his wife and children. The New Orleans Picayune printed an article claiming the banker left the country and most area residents agreed. Some said he’d traveled to Guatemala or Honduras, others swore he was in Costa Rica, evading extradition laws and living high on the hog with his ill-gotten gains.
This dastardly depositor recreated his Texas family in his new South American home, taking a new bride and fathering more children who were given the same names as the children he abandoned.
“I thought about it over the years,” said Jimerson of the impetus for one of his story’s many plot points. “It was so interesting but I never researched to see how it came out.” Mixed with the myriad of witnessed tragedies and triumphs Jimerson experiences in his ‘day job’ and his voracious appetite for historical knowledge there was no shortage of stimuli for his published page-turner.
Ray Elliott, the book’s dark and troubled anti-hero, travels a long road that any fan of the Western genre would enjoy. Complete with a complicated love story, a murder mystery most foul, and the slow realization of the repercussions of poor decisions made this tale drags its obliging readers along a dusty path.
Along with Jimerson’s impeccable writing style, the book’s historical accuracy made it a prime candidate for the Will Rogers nomination.
All works submitted to the WRMA must represent an accurate reflection of Western Americana, or cowboy and ranch life, historical or contemporary.
“Historical accuracy is crucial where applicable,” clearly stated in the WRMA Judging Criteria and ever-present in Jimerson’s creation.
The Will Rogers Medallion Award was created to recognize quality works of cowboy poetry that honored the Will Rogers heritage and later expanded to include other works of Western literature and film.
Will Rogers was a respected writer and cowboy entertainer whose work embodied and demonstrated the traditions and values of the American cowboy.
The 2021 WRMA Award Banquet and Ceremony will take place on October 23, 2021. The WRMA group hopes to return to their pre-COVID schedule of author/publisher Meet & Greet on Friday evening, October 22, and Award Ceremony on Saturday evening, October 23.
All activities will be held in Fort Worth, Texas.