According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County grew to 267 from last week’s 119.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,753 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 142 from the total last reported total of 2,611. The county’s recovery total stood at 4,365, an increase of 15 from the last reported total of 4,350. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 1,991.
The cumulative testing total for the county spiked to 29,717 from the last reported total of 27,901. Specific totals reported were 22,868 molecular tests, 2,171 antibody tests, and 4,687 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 112.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,387 newly confirmed cases within the state with 5 newly-reported fatalities as of July 26, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 30,362 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 30.33% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 16,249 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 14,113 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 60.76%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 120 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported no employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC continuing to report one.
ETTF reported having 123 offenders in medical isolation and 55 on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 211 active offender cases and 235 active employee diagnoses.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 168, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 57 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 48 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.