The Department of State Health Services reported 6,392 confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 11 from the last reported total of 6,381. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers climbed slightly to 4,055.
With testing totals continuing to rise even as the curve starts to flatten, the cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 53,377, with 38,670 molecular tests conducted along with 2,555 antibody tests and 12,152 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 218.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 3,439 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 19 newly-reported fatalities as of February 21, 2022.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 45,591 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 41.48% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 24,333 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 21,258 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 75.28%. More than 7,466 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported one active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility, while Billy Moore Correctional Center noted one, and Bradshaw State Jail reported none. ETTF reported two employees testing positive for COVID-19 while BMCC reported one, with none at Bradshaw.
ETTF reported having one offender in medical isolation and none on medical restriction. BMCC reported one offender in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, with Bradshaw reporting having no offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 63.86%, with BMCC continuing to report a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 17.08% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 386 active offender cases, an increase of one from Wednesday’s reported total of 385, and 204 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of 102 from the 306 last reported. More than 79% of Texas prison facilities have active COVID cases within their population.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 233, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at eight. A total of 60 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 82 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.