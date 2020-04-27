Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a total of 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the area.
The latest update reports two new positive cases within the county, one in the Tatum area and another in the unincorporated Henderson area. Additionally, one new case was reported in the Overton area in Wednesday’s update.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 21,944 with a testing total of 225,078. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 561 while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 8,025, a huge increase from last week’s 5,706. Within Rusk County seven of the previously reported cases are not considered recovered.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide a daily update after 4 p.m. each day with the most up-to-date information possible, verified, and supplied by the Department of State Health Services.
