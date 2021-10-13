According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County took a dive with a total of 527, another healthy drop from Wednesday’s total of 594.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,511 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 27 from the total last reported total of 4,484. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,322, an increase of 112 from the last reported total of 7,210. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,480.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 42,807, with 32,694 molecular tests conducted along with 2,356 antibody tests and 7,757 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 164, an increase of three from Sunday’s report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,143 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 2 newly-reported fatalities as of October 12, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 40,091 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 39.93% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 21,508 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 18,583 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 72.58%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 1 active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility and two from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported six employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC reported four.
ETTF reported having 6 offenders in medical isolation and 484 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported two offenders in isolation and zero on medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 55.53%, with BM reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 1,381 active offender cases, a decrease of 43 from Wednesday’s reported total of 1,424, and 549 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of 23 from the 572 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 173, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 64 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 70 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.