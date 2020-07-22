According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County have increased to 94, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities. Cases reported within these facilities remained at three, with Bradshaw dropping to zero while ETTF rose to three, as TDCJ representatives continue to monitor the correctional facilities within the area.
The total number of positive cases has climbed to 204 within Rusk County as reported by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, with 104 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 260 positive cases within the county. An attempt was made to contact DSHS representatives to explain the discrepancy between DSHS and RCOEM COVID-19 totals within the county but as of press time no response was received. Rusk County’s death toll still stands at three.
Total reported cases within the state are at 332,434, with a testing total of 3,269,897. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 4,020, an increase from last report’s 3,561, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 177,871, another substantial increase from the 155,937 last reported.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates no active cases at Henderson’s Bradshaw State Jail facility with 38 patients having recovered. Bradshaw has one offender in medical isolation and 24 on medical restriction. East Texas Treatment Facility reports three active offender cases with 11 offenders having recovered and three employees testing positive for COVID-19, while two have recovered. ETTF also reports three offenders in medical isolation with 360 on medical restriction. TDCJ reports that 144,178 offenders and 44,415 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 13,408 offenders and 2,355 staff members showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 9,562 offenders listed as recovered. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained 94 with and additional 30 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 33 units are still on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total remains at ten.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM on its Facebook page. Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.