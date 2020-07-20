According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County have increased to 72, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities. Cases reported within these facilities remained at three as TDCJ representatives continue to monitor the correctional facilities within the area.
The total number of positive cases has climbed to 164 within Rusk County as reported by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, with 91 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 250 positive cases within the county. Henderson accounts for nearly 60% of cases reported, with Overton at 11%, Tatum at nearly 9%, Mt. Enterprise at almost 7%, and Kilgore at slightly less than 5%, according to charts made available by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Rusk County’s death toll still stands at three.
Total reported cases within the state are at 292,656, with a testing total of 2,992,102. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 3,561, a slight increase from last report’s 3,235, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 155,937, a substantial increase from the 136,419 last reported.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates one offender testing positive, as well as one active employee case, at Henderson’s Bradshaw State Jail facility with 60 patients having recovered. Bradshaw has one offender in medical isolation and 24 on medical restriction. East Texas Treatment Facility reports two active offender cases with ten offenders having recovered and three employees testing positive for COVID-19, while two have recovered. ETTF also reports four offenders in medical isolation with 97 on medical restriction. TDCJ reports that 143,978 offenders and 44,193 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 12,244 offenders and 2,333 staff members showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 9,438 offenders listed as recovered. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 94 with 27 pending cause of death investigation. TDCJ reports 33 units are on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total has risen to ten.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM on its Facebook page. Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.