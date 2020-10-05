According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 101.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 967 positive cases within the county, an increase of 5 from the 962 last reported with a recovery total of 855. Rusk County’s fatality total remains at 11.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 752,501, with a testing total of 6,282,329. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 15,823, a slight increase from last report’s 15,533 while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 668,515, yet another substantial increase from the 657,407 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 112 for the state, as of Thursday, Oct. 1.
TDCJ reports no active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility or Billy Moore Correctional Center, with 278 total offenders having recovered. ETTF reports nine active employee cases with BMCC reporting one employee testing positive for COVID-19, while a total of 20 from both units are listed as recovered. Both facilities continue to report having no offenders in medical isolation or medical restriction.
TDCJ reports that 209,575 offenders and 70,320 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 22,766 offenders and 4,840 staff members previously testing positive and 20,636 offenders and 3,915 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have dropped from 1,221 to 1,194. Active employee cases dropped to 869. Confirmed COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 49, while those presumed to be COVID related is at 112, with an additional 38 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 6 units are on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remained at 20 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.