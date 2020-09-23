According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 102.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 883 positive cases within the county, an increase of 34 from the 849 last reported with a recovery total of 774. Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 7, with the latest COVID related death reported on September 12, 2020, per the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
Total reported cases within the state are at 698,387, with a testing total of 5,622,498. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 14,917, a slight increase from last report’s 14,590, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 611,856 another substantial increase from the 594,817 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality will be counted as a COVID-19 related casualty only when a medical certifier attests, on the death certificate, that the death was caused by the virus. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 24 for the state. TDCJ reports no active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and Billy Moore Correctional Center with 306 offenders having recovered and 9 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while 20 have recovered. Both facilities also report having no offenders in medical isolation or medical restriction. ETTF is currently still in lockdown status.
TDCJ reports that 203,408 offenders and 68,409 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 21,639 offenders and 4,688 staff members previously testing positive and 20,025 offenders and 3,688 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have dropped dramatically to 702 from 913 with active employee cases increasing to 980. Confirmed COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stand at 39, while those presumed to be COVID related is at 116, with an additional 40 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 9 units are on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remained at 20 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.