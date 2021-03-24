According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continued to show a slight decrease as the totals rested at 313, falling below the last reported total of 319.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,168 total confirmed cases within the county, a small increase of eight from the 2,160 last reported. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,418, a small increase from the last reported total of 3,407. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,667.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 21,552 with 17,267 molecular tests, 1,964 antibody tests, and 2,321 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 104.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,516 newly confirmed cases within the state with 65 newly reported fatalities, as of March 22, 2021.
The DSHS vaccine availability dashboard showed 45 Johnson & Johnson and 505 Moderna vaccines available at UT Health Henderson, Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson reported 50 Moderna vaccines available and Walgreens Pharmacy has 36 Pfizer vaccines in stock. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact UT Health Henderson at 903-657-7541, Walgreens at 903-657-7561, and Kroger at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability.
Rusk County reported 10,869 vaccine doses administered, with 6,753 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 4,116 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ continued to report three active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported three employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC still reporting two.
ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and three on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 447,414 offenders and 187,245 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,341 offenders and a total of 11,345 staff members testing positive and 32,788 offenders and 10,756 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases dropped to 249 from 305, while active employee cases dropped to 462 from the last reported total of 476. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 94, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 93. A total of 73 cases are pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reported two units on precautionary lockdown. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 43 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.