According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 85.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 954 positive cases within the county, a decrease of 8 from the 962 last reported with a recovery total of 849. Rusk County’s fatality total remains at 20.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 828,527, with a testing total of 7,384,043. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 17,022, a small increase from last report’s 16,812. The estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 729,762, yet another substantial increase from the 716,015 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 8 for the state, as of Monday, Oct. 19.
TDCJ reports five active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none out of Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 179 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reports four active employee cases with BMCC reporting one employee testing positive for COVID-19, while a total of 28 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reports having five offenders in medical isolation and 6 on medical restriction, while BMCC shows none in isolation or on medical restriction.
TDCJ reports that 214,449 offenders and 71,008 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 23,277 offenders, and a total of 5,055 staff members having tested positive, and 21,008 offenders and 4,503 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have decreased significantly from 1,401 to 1,286. Active employee cases dropped to 474 from the last report’s 788. Confirmed COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 51, while those presumed to be COVID related is at 109, with an additional 45 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports only 3 units are on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remains at 21 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.