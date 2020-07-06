According to reports provided by Rusk County’s Office of Emergency Management, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Department of State Health Services, estimated active cases within Rusk County has remained steady at 30.
The total number of positive cases has climbed to 89 within Rusk County, with 90 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. One additional COVID-related death has been added taking that total to three.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates three active positive cases at Henderson’s, Bradshaw State Jail facility with 169 patients having recovered and three in medical isolation. TDCJ reports that 117,765 offenders and 35,662 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 8,240 offenders and 1,556 staff showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 7,004 offenders and 950 staff members listed as recovered. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stand at 84 with 28 pending cause of death investigation. The employee death total remains at eight.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 168,062, with a testing total of 2,174,548. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 2,481, a slight increase from last report’s 2,403, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 87,556.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM and Texas Department of Criminal Justice on their Facebook pages and find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.