The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) reported two more COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon in Rusk County, one each in Overton and Laneville. There was no word on if the cases are travel related.
Thursday evening brought another reported positive case. Just days before, another case was confirmed on the Rusk County side of Kilgore, reported as not travel-related, bringing the total number of cases in Rusk County to 7 as of Thursday evening.
The Rusk County OEM Facebook page also brought news that one of the earlier Rusk County cases has recovered. A post from their Facebook page reads, “Rusk County has received word today that one of our early cases has completed the required protocol and is considered recovered from their infection.”
Rumors have been flying around that an employee of the Walmart in Henderson was positive for COVID-19. Store manager Robert Jackson posted on the store’s Facebook page to set the record straight. “Thank you Henderson, Texas,” the post from Jackson said, “we are proud to serve you as we all get through this pandemic, together. I want to let you know as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, that despite false social media claims, no one at our store or associates at home has a confirmed case of COVID-19. Please feel free to call me at the store if you have questions and please remember to wash your hands and practice six feet Social distancing. We will get through this as a community with communication and patience. Thank you again and be safe.”
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the United States is in the acceleration phase of the virus, meaning within the next few weeks there will be a sharp incline of cases before we begin seeing any decline.
According to the CDC tweet, acceleration is the increasingly steep upward part of the epidemiologic curve as the new virus infects more and more people.
As of press time, 50,679 people have been tested in Texas, with 4,669 being positive and 70 deaths.
The Rusk County OEM provides an update each day on their Facebook page (@RuskCountyOEM) with information that is relevant to Rusk County, as they are in contact with DSHS and the office of Governor Gregg Abbott on a daily basis.