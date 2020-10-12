According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped sharply to 67.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 950 positive cases within the county, a decrease of 14 from the 964 last reported with a recovery total of 864. Rusk County’s fatality total has climbed to 19.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 781,794, with a testing total of 6,703,106. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 16,334, a slight increase from last report’s 16,033, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 695,194, yet another substantial increase from the 683,700 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 104 for the state, as of Thursday, Oct. 8.
TDCJ continues to report no active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility or Billy Moore Correctional Center, with 221 total offenders having recovered. ETTF reports six active employee cases with BMCC reporting one employee testing positive for COVID-19, while a total of 24 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF continues to report having no offenders in medical isolation or medical restriction while BMCC shows one in isolation.
TDCJ reports that 212,157 offenders and 70,390 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 23,085 offenders, and a total of 4,954 staff members have tested positive, and 20,696 offenders and 4,012 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have dropped slightly from 1,436 to 1,433. Active employee cases rose to 880 from the last report’s 864. Confirmed COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remain at 50, while those presumed to be COVID related is at 111, with an additional 40 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports only 2 units are on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remains at 21 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.
By Amber Lollar
Senior Reporter
