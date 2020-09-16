“I’m proud to say that we have cut the county’s budget (2020-2021) nearly $1 million dollars from our budget and proud of the job everyone has done,” said Commissioner Bennie Whitworth. “ I therefore recommend that we lower the tax rate from the proposed tax to .581815.”
Whitworth was referring to the proposed tax rate of .607496 per $100 valuation for 2020 to the lower tax rate of .581815 per $100 valuation he had recommended. It was unanimously approved.
The Commissioners also approved the lower Rusk County Budget for 2021. No one from the public approached the Commissioners to speak against with the budget or tax rate.
The Sheriff’s Office requested a five-dollar increase to their 2021 Sheriff and Constable fees. The Commissioners denied the request for an increase.
“As tough as it is for our constituents right now I can’t see raising any fees at this time,” said Commissioner Bill Hale.
Plat and Declaration and Covenants Conditions and Restrictions for Coffeyland Subdivision/Compton Road Estates was approved.
This new rural subdivision is located on County Road 447 and consists of 8 parcels from 1.861 to 4.946 for a total of 20.545 acres. All lots are restricted to single family residences. Homes must be a minimum size of one thousand square feet of living space. No singlewide mobile homes are allowed. All mobile homes must be five years old or newer at time of placement on the property.
The Commissioners also approved the Development of Green Acres Park Rental Community (Evans Tiny Homes) located on U.S. Highway 64 West. The development will consist of a total 1.533 acres and have four cabins located on the property.