Rusk County Commissioners met Monday morning to hear a lengthy but quickly heard agenda, including discussion surrounding grants supporting area water suppliers in their need to revitalize their services.
County Judge Joel Hale, acknowledging the receipt of the area water district’s applications for available grant monies, expressed his hope that communities needing more than the allotted $50,000 would have requested the actual amounts needed, especially when the needs are as dire as some appear. With urgency in his tone, Hale asked that Commissioners consider payout options for those districts that did apply, requesting that a response be prepared by Monday.
“The question we’re going to need to answer, and I’d like to do it by next Monday is what exact process y’all want to use,” Hale said. “First thing, they didn’t all apply. Secondly, we can pay 100% of what they’re asking for up to $50,000, if you want to. We can pay 75% up to $150,000, to help them as much as we can. Some have greater need than others.”
With boil water notices mounting and complaints of discolored water rising within the county, consumers will be excited to see updates and upgrades with many area water suppliers.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the buyback of comp time for County employees. Commissioners briefly questioned the capability of impacted staff members to utilize any of that accrued time before the year’s end but in the end, recognized the difficulty involved in using the time while departments are short-handed. The majority of County employees included in the buyback are employees of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Rusk County Jail, both experiencing uncomfortable staff shortages but thanks to their dedicated teams are minding the gap.
Within the week, documentation is expected to be disseminated throughout affected county offices for employees to determine the number of hours that they would submit to the buyback project.
Commissioners moved to reappoint Wayne Griffith and David Burks to Commissioner positions with the Rusk County Emergency Services District Board. Thanks followed from RCESD representative Gloria Dooley.
Bruce Bailey, Victim Assistance Coordinator with the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office, presented a proclamation from Texas Governor Greg Abbott proclaiming December 4 through December 10 to be Tree of Angels Week throughout the state.
“Christmas season is, for many, a time of great joy, but to victims of violent crime, the festivity of the season each December only exacerbates the pain that weighs so heavily upon their hearts,” quoted Bailey. “For victims and families alike, this ostensibly wonderful time of year is anything but merry. Thankfully, though, the season’s message of hope has long inspired compassionate Texans to reach out to those in need and offer solace to the dispirited. To this end, special Tree of Angels ceremonies have been hosted by People Against Violent Crime for decades in order to provide comfort and joy to victims and to their loved ones.” Bailey announced that the 16th annual Tree of Angels event would be held at 6 p.m., December 8, in the JP5 Courtroom of Judge Jana Enloe.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proclamation.
Rusk County Airport Manager, Alexa McAnally came before the court seeking approval for a lease agreement between the airport and Tyler resident, Troy Harrell, for use of available hangar space.
“This was Rocky Hall’s hangar and he has sold it to Troy Harrell,” said McAnally. “Good guy, great pilot, he’d be a good addition to the airport.”
Commissioners did approve the lease agreement.
She also presented and submitted for approval the Operations and Maintenance Manual for RFI and AWOS, which had been missing but recently recovered, thanks to an inspector’s visit. McAnally explained, at Hale’s request, that AWOS is the weather system utilized by incoming pilots to determine landing procedures based on minute-by-minute updates.
Commissioners quickly approved an agenda item allowing the consumption of alcohol at the Rusk County Expo Center for a New Year’s Eve party and signed an addendum to previously approved documentation for Sheriff Valdez relating to the LESO Program State Plan of Operation. They also reapproved the Interlocal Agreement for Statewide Emergency Radio Infrastructure between Rusk County and ETCOG with minor rewording.
Commissioners tabled three agenda items related to the pending roof repair of the Jail facility as more bids are expected to be submitted.
Nine installations of fiber optic cable along multiple County Road right of ways were approved, as well.