Rusk County Commissioners met Monday morning to hear a lengthy but quickly heard agenda, including discussion surrounding grants supporting area water suppliers in their need to revitalize their services. 

County Judge Joel Hale, acknowledging the receipt of the area water district’s applications for available grant monies, expressed his hope that communities needing more than the allotted $50,000 would have requested the actual amounts needed, especially when the needs are as dire as some appear. With urgency in his tone, Hale asked that Commissioners consider payout options for those districts that did apply, requesting that a response be prepared by Monday. 

