There will not be a burn ban at least not for now as the Rusk County Commissioners decided not to implement it at their special called meeting Wednesday July 1.
During the meeting Kaitlin Smith from the Rusk County Elections Office addressed the court to give and update on early voting so far.
“We’ve had a pretty good turnout so far and longer than usual lines because of social distancing but overall everything is going smooth,” said Smith.
The Election Judge appointments for 2020-2022 were also approved. They are:
Overton – Bobby Whitehead
Kilgore – Tressie Grant
New London – Everegister Adams
Centre Presbyterian Church – Jimmy Middleton
Stewart – Derrick Adams
Tatum – Sharon Sharp
Civic Center – Sandra Clark
Minden – David Gatlin
Mount Enterprise – Melba Dees
Church of Christ – Clarence Morris
Carlisle – Veronica Burist
Precinct 4 County Barn – Sue Williams
The court also approved an agreement with TxDot for the CTIF grant and a resolution designating authorized signatories for contractual documents pertaining to the grant.
Other items approved were:
A revision of lots 10, 11, 12 and 13 of Oak Trails Subdivision located in Precinct 2
A charge to the public for using the Library’s 3;D printer at the Rusk County Library and Mount Enterprise Library with pricing to be determined
A donation of DVD’s to the Rusk County Library
The Law Enforcement Support Office Program (1033 program) with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office
Pipeline/utility request for Fair Play Water Supply Corporation located at CR 397 in Precinct 2.