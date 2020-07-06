Rusk County

There will not be a burn ban at least not for now as the Rusk County Commissioners decided not to implement it at their special called meeting Wednesday July 1.

During the meeting Kaitlin Smith from the Rusk County Elections Office addressed the court to give and update on early voting so far.

“We’ve had a pretty good turnout so far and longer than usual lines because of social distancing but overall everything is going smooth,” said Smith.

The Election Judge appointments for 2020-2022 were also approved. They are:

Overton – Bobby Whitehead

Kilgore – Tressie Grant

New London – Everegister Adams

Centre Presbyterian Church – Jimmy Middleton

Stewart – Derrick Adams

Tatum – Sharon Sharp

Civic Center – Sandra Clark

Minden – David Gatlin

Mount Enterprise – Melba Dees

Church of Christ – Clarence Morris

Carlisle – Veronica Burist

Precinct 4 County Barn – Sue Williams

The court also approved an agreement with TxDot for the CTIF grant and a resolution designating authorized signatories for contractual documents pertaining to the grant.

Other items approved were:

A revision of lots 10, 11, 12 and 13 of Oak Trails Subdivision located in Precinct 2

A charge to the public for using the Library’s 3;D printer at the Rusk County Library and Mount Enterprise Library with pricing to be determined

A donation of DVD’s to the Rusk County Library

The Law Enforcement Support Office Program (1033 program) with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office

Pipeline/utility request for Fair Play Water Supply Corporation located at CR 397 in Precinct 2.

