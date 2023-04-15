Rusk County Commissioners Court will hold a special called session on Thursday, April 20th, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse, Henderson, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;
III. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
IV. PLEDGE TO THE TEXAS FLAG
(1) Discuss and possibly approve the budget amendments and/or transfers.
(2) Approve the employee payroll for April 20th, 2023.
(3) Discuss and possibly approve the Proclamation proclaiming April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.
(4) Hear from H.G. Turner about Jacobs Water Supply and possibly approve using ARPA funds for additional funding.
(5) Discuss and possibly approve for Pct.2 Commissioner Robert Kuykendall to work on a drainage issue off of CR 2184D.
(6) Discuss and possibly approve for Pct. 2 Commissioner Robert Kuykendall to go onto private property to fill in a water well.
(7) Discuss and possibly approve the following utility/pipeline installations:
a. Church Hill WSC proposes to place a road boar along/within the right-or-way of CR 333in Pct. 2, Rusk County, Texas.
b. SQUAN (Frontier Contractor) proposes to a buried communication drop along/within the right-of-way of CR 192E, in Pct. 1 Rusk County, Texas.
d. Eastex Telephone Cooperative proposes to place a fiber optic cable in 1.5 inch innerduct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 2112D and CR 2116, in Pct. 2, Rusk County, Texas.
e. Eastex Telephone Cooperative proposes to place a copper cable under or along/within the right-of-way of CR 468 and CR 471, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
(8) Discuss and possibly approve the following Commissioner Court minutes for March 2023:
a. Special Meetings on March 2 and 20
b. Regular Meeting on March 13th
(9) Discuss and possibly approve the following reports for March 2023:
b. Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 and 4
(10) Public Comment-no action to be taken.
(11) Approve the payment of bills.
(13) Discuss and possibly approve to accept a revised dental insurance plan for County Employees.