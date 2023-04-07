Rusk County Commissioners Court heard and approved the Rusk-Panola County Child Advocacy Center’s Child Abuse Awareness Month proclamation in Wednesday’s special session.

RP-CAC Executive Director, Kishla Salazar, along with her dedicated staff, came before commissioners to read the official proclamation. The group of women, all decked out in shades of blue representing the color associated with Child Abuse Awareness, met with praise from County Judge Joel Hale who said, “We appreciate you all coming, and we appreciate the work you do.”

