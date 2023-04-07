Rusk County Commissioners Court heard and approved the Rusk-Panola County Child Advocacy Center’s Child Abuse Awareness Month proclamation in Wednesday’s special session.
RP-CAC Executive Director, Kishla Salazar, along with her dedicated staff, came before commissioners to read the official proclamation. The group of women, all decked out in shades of blue representing the color associated with Child Abuse Awareness, met with praise from County Judge Joel Hale who said, “We appreciate you all coming, and we appreciate the work you do.”
Moving on with County business, Commissioners moved to table the acceptance of bids for a 3/4 ton crew cab pickup needed by Precinct 2 Commissioner Robert Kuykendall to allow time to review the expenditure. Henderson’s Yates Buick GMC submitted a bid for a 2024 GMC 2500 with a cost of $49,999.59, and Peters Chevrolet of Longview’s bid for a 2023 Dodge Ram came in at $55,165.07.
Sheriff John Wayne Valdez came before the court to request acceptance of a $160,000 payment from East Texas 911 for upgrades to department communications systems. Valdez explained that the money granted wasn’t earmarked for any specific item and could be used with any communication system within the department. Commissioners unanimously approved to accept the funds.
Patty Sullivan, Emergency Operations Center Director, discussed the Rusk County Hazard Communication Policy, which they approved.
“This is something we’ve been working on about a year,” said Sullivan. “It is a policy that basically effects road and bridge. It has to do with the labeling of our chemicals that are at the county barns. We just need to add it to our personnel policy.”
In the fall, Sullivan has scheduled HazMat training for road and bridge personnel.
With very little discussion needed Commissioners approved a request from the Henderson Driver License office for the installation of new security cameras. The installation will incur no expense for the county.
Representative of Gaston Water Supply, James Redwine, came before the court to request additional ARPA funding to repair and replace a one mile stretch of water line on County Road 462, off Farm to Market Road 13. Bids for necessary work submitted ranged from $92,800 to $131,000.
Gaston Water Supply did previously receive a $50,000 installment from the court, but was granted an additional $50,000 in funding.
Church Hill and New Prospect Water Supply cooperatives also requested ARPA funding. Church Hill is looking to replace an aging pressure tank and New Prospect hopes to upgrade their generator. Commissioners did approve the funding.
An interlocal agreement between Rusk County Precinct 1 and the Rusk County Emergency Services District was approved by commissioners. The agreement will allow Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut to aid RCESD in leveling a portion of its property as they clear the land to build fence along the boundary.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Greg Gibson requested that a troublesome 2008 Mack 3 ton dump truck be declared surplus. The nearly $30,000 repair needed made the approval quick and unanimous.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Kuykendall was granted approval to pass onto private property along County Road 2107 D to clear a tree leaning precariously over the roadway.
Commissioners also approved seven utility installations for fiber optic cable, buried communication drops, and waterline placement throughout Precincts 1, 2, and 3.
Continued prayers were requested for Constable David Guy as he recovers, slowly, from a fall earlier in the year.