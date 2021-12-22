Rusk County Commissioners Court held a special called meeting Monday to hear a short but packed agenda.
Commissioners unanimously approved a group of four action items regarding county investments. They first moved to adopt the Investment Policy and passed a resolution to adopt investment strategies for each fund. They also approved the appointment of Rusk County Auditor, Rebekah Acres as County Investment Officer over the Investment Committee, which also includes County Judge Joel Hale, Rusk County Treasurer Andy Vinson, and Precinct 3 Commissioner Greg Gibson.
“We have to make sure these are safe investments,” said Judge Hale, “Especially when dealing with tax-payer money.”
Leaving a smile on the face of Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez, Commissioners voted unanimously to accept a technology grant from Network Communications International Corporation (NCIC) in the amount of $20,000. Valdez stated his intent to use this grant to replace RCSO’s outdated tasers. While the grant won’t fully cover the cost of the new gear, the $16,000 deficit can be paid in a no-interest payment plan spanning four years. Commissioners approved the acceptance of the grant but further discussion will be held to determine if paying the remainder in full is a better option.
Commissioners also moved to allow for the procurement of radio equipment in light of long-discussed radio system improvements. While dispatch equipment was originally listed, the motion for approval didn’t include these updates as further research is needed to determine what is needed to successfully update this department. County Judge also requested that Sheriff Valdez discuss with Nacogdoches County possible plans for building a local tower to be utilized and funded by both counties.
“It’s a small step Sheriff, but we’ll get there.” said Hale, referencing the months of discussion and planning necessary to carry out the extensive updates needed to the county’s non-functional radio system.
Commissioners heard a proposal from County Information Technology Director Benny Payne requesting acceptance of the Suddenlink Fiber Proposal which would greatly improve the bandwidth available to the Courthouse, Sheriffs Department, Tax Office, and Probation Offices.
These fiber-optic lines will be dedicated to the offices in which they are installed guaranteeing steady upload and download speeds of 300/300 Mb while greatly improving the safety of County information. While these updates will cost a total of $22.33 more per month, the increase in available bandwidth is justified in Payne’s mind. In response to questions from Commissioners Gibson and Kuykendall regarding the contracted prices, Payne said, “Overall the speed, the accuracy, the security that we will get out of this will be far more beneficial than what we’re currently using. A customer can request an annual rate review with a Suddenlink rep. In other words, we can go to them say the summer of next year and say ‘Hey what is the speed for $400 per month right now.’ If it’s 400/400 at the same price then they’ll put us up to that speed.”
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Suddenlink proposal.
Commissioners also approved for April Pettigrew Branch Manager of the Tatum Public Library to apply for a Tocker Foundation Grant which will cover the cost of conference fees for the Texas Library Association’s 2022 Annual Conference. They also approved to accept a collection of DVDs, donated books, and audiobooks to be added to the Rusk County Library and a television donated to the Tatum Public Library.
Approval was granted for Precinct 2 to request bids for a one-ton cab and chassis truck to replace a vehicle lost to a traffic accident some months back.
Eric Felux of the District Attorney’s office requested, and received, approval for Sandra Davis to be named as the mental health member of the Rusk County Adult Sexual Assault Response Team.
During the public comment portion of the meeting John Carter, a member of the soon-to-be-defunct Rusk County County Wide School Board, started by thanking the court for allowing the citizens of Rusk County to vote on the School Equalization Tax which will be done away with at the beginning of 2022.
“We do have some issues that I think the court needs to be made aware of,” said Carter. “That board will cease to exist at the first of the year. There are still monies that have to be sent in for this year because taxes were paid for this year. We had three new board members that were elected that need to be sworn in and then we have an issue with taxes that are in arrears and are going to come in for next year. After the first of the year, the board no longer exists. Who’s going to handle this?”
As Commissioners can’t respond to queries made during public comment Carter received no answer but reiterated that he was only wishing to let the court know of the conundrum.
The court additionally approved employee payroll for December 20, and pre-approved payroll for January 5, 2022, approved the payment of bills, approved November reports for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, and budget amendments or transfers.