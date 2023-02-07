Rusk County Commissioners met Thursday to hear a short agenda at which time they approved the acceptance of a grant which will fund the purchase of much-needed rural response equipment for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).
The approximately $18,000 no-match grant will be used to purchase a 360-degree camera system, which should allow RCSO to map out crime scenes in densely rural areas. This nearly $9,000 expense will leave a large portion available for equipment upgrades to the RCSO Crime Scene trailer. The trailer has proved to be an invaluable resource to the department and upcoming enhancements should extend its usefulness.
“We did also request funds for a new UTV,” jokingly said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez. “They added $1. It’s safe to say we won’t be getting that.”
Commissioners voted to approve the grant.
Valdez also requested that the now-outdated WatchGuard camera systems be deemed surplus, following the recent upgrade to the department’s body cam system. Once declared surplus the old equipment can then be sold to interested parties, providing much-needed updates for surrounding departments but allowing the RCSO to recoup a portion of monies spent on recent upgrades.
The Mt. Enterprise City Marshall and Tatum and Overton Police Departments have shown interest in purchasing one or more of the 28 available camera units. The Panola County Sheriff’s Department has also expressed interest as their patrol officers are currently utilizing cameras the department purchased from Amazon.
Commissioners approved Valdez’s request.
Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley was on the agenda requesting the Court utilize ARPA funds to upgrade his department’s WatchGuard system to match the Utility Inc. units recently purchased by the RCSO.
“This is the same exact system that the Sheriff’s Department has gone to,” explained Dooley. “Once the WatchGuard system is out the upload server that they use now would fall back on us as far as taking care of it, having to pay for the maintenance, service, and all that stuff.”
Dooley’s request was unanimously approved.
During public comment, Scott McCoy, representative of Christus EMS service, extended kudos to the Rusk County Emergency Services District #1 for the recent purchase of six LUCAS chest compression devices for various Rusk County Fire Departments. Volunteer units from New Salem, Laneville, Reklaw, East Side, and Mt. Enterprise departments will have the new life-saving equipment, with plans to purchase more possibly in the works.
Commissioners voted to table discussion for the acceptance of bids for the purchase of a one-ton diesel pick-up truck. Commissioner Greg Gibson moved that the item be tabled that he might review the $59,530 bid from Henderson’s Yates Buick GMC.
Commissioners approved regular agenda business such as budget amendments, employee payroll, payment of bills and six utility installations from various areas of the county.