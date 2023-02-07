Rusk County Commissioners met Thursday to hear a short agenda at which time they approved the acceptance of a grant which will fund the purchase of much-needed rural response equipment for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). 

The approximately $18,000 no-match grant will be used to purchase a 360-degree camera system, which should allow RCSO to map out crime scenes in densely rural areas. This nearly $9,000 expense will leave a large portion available for equipment upgrades to the RCSO Crime Scene trailer. The trailer has proved to be an invaluable resource to the department and upcoming enhancements should extend its usefulness. 

