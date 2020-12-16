According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County skyrocketed to 325 from the last reported total of 142.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 1,362 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 18 from the 1,344 last reported with a recovery total of 1,761. The DSHS recently added probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rest at 763.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 13,725. Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 39.
With drastic changes made to the DSHS COVID-19 Dashboard, state-wide totals are no longer readily accessible, to the extent they were visible prior to the changes. The dashboard reports 8,771 newly confirmed cases within the state with 26 newly reported fatalities.
TDCJ reported no active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none inside Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 258 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reported 6 employees testing positive for COVID-19, with 5 reported by BMCC, while a total of 94 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reported having 252 offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while BMCC still showed none in isolation or on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 262,670 offenders and 101,898 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 27,141 offenders and a total of 7,521 staff members testing positive and 24,029 offenders and 6,479 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses rose significantly from 1,773 to 1,937. Active employee cases dropped to 945 from the last report’s 992. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state jumped to 71, with those presumed to be COVID-related rising to 101, with an additional 47 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reported 3 units on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remained at 26 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.