As polls across the county open their doors Monday for early voting, Rusk County candidates brushed away the dust from the campaign trail and settled in to answer a few questions on their goals and intentions within the various offices they’re seeking. 

The only opposed race within Henderson city government is the City Council District 3 seat currently held by Henry Pace. When asked about his goal as a council member Pace answered, “To serve all of the citizens of the district and get back to them regarding their concern with an answer in a timely manner.” 

