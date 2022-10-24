As polls across the county open their doors Monday for early voting, Rusk County candidates brushed away the dust from the campaign trail and settled in to answer a few questions on their goals and intentions within the various offices they’re seeking.
The only opposed race within Henderson city government is the City Council District 3 seat currently held by Henry Pace. When asked about his goal as a council member Pace answered, “To serve all of the citizens of the district and get back to them regarding their concern with an answer in a timely manner.”
His opponent Rand Cates responded, “I have a four-point goal as a district 3 council member. Goal #1, I will stand up for the taxpayers by advocating for transparent budgeting and opposing unnecessary tax increases and senseless municipal expenditures. #2, I will defend public safety officers and first responders by ensuring they have the necessary resources to successfully perform their jobs thereby keeping our community safe. #3, I will work to improve the city’s infrastructure. Our roads and streets, our sidewalks, our recreational facilities, and our buildings represent our city, and we must ensure they are properly maintained. #4, I will strongly support economic opportunity by advocating for job creation and proper economic growth.”
About their expectations for the future of the city of Henderson under their leadership, Pace hopes to continue to work with the departments of the city to keep things forward for the betterment of the city. “This would be done for all of the citizens,” he stated.
Cates took a slightly more specific approach stating, “As a council member, my expectations for Henderson’s future would parallel that of most citizens. Public concerns such as low taxes, reasonable growth, quality schools, a safe water supply, affordable utilities, and sanitation services to name just a few.”
When asked what they felt was the most crucial role of a City Council member, Cates declared, “THAT’S EASY. The most crucial role of a Henderson, TX council member is to function as a watchman/sentinel. They should manage the city’s business in the same manner as they would manage their own business and spend taxpayer’s money as if it were their own money. No rubber stamping. No “good ole boy “ strategies. No nepotism. No cliques.”
Pace responded, “To all ways be approachable and relatable. Take everything that comes to me as a serious matter, if it’s important to them it’s important to me.”
Henderson ISD seeks to fill three seats on its School Board of Trustees with the District 1 seat uncontested. The District 2 seat sees Peggy S. McAlister and Travis J. Orr pitted at the polls.
When asked how they intend to affect positive change in the District, McAlister stated, “I want to bring my experience of working seventeen years with children into the district. I work with children every day, and I have a good idea of what it takes for them to be successful. I want to bring that experience and knowledge to the board. I also work with many stakeholders from the community from board members to parents, to vendors, to contributors, educators. I wear many different hats in the educational community.”
Her opponent Orr declared, “When studying for the ACT or SAT, number2.com gives a pretest to see the student’s academic strengths and weaknesses. When the results are projected, the study site doesn’t tutor or review the student’s strengths; it only tutors and reviews the areas that need improvement. This is a tried and true approach to meeting goals and showing true improvement with academic success.
Another strategy would be simply be to have conversations throughout the year with administrators and teachers to see what is working and what needs an overhaul. Our qualified teachers have their fingers on the pulse of what programs work and which ones do not work. This can lead to informed, intelligent discourse in school board meetings. The board may not always agree 100% and may not always vote unanimously, but the majority decision should be supported. I believe that is how we have a unified board and district.”
Incumbent Jamie Sugg and Jon Best are vying for the District 5 trustee seat.
When asked what they would do to help ensure the District doesn’t repeat this year’s TEA rating results, candidate Best answered, “When I last served on the Board in 2019, HISD was an A-Rated School District. Today, we are in the bottom 4% of school districts in the State of Texas. I don’t say this to speak negatively about the District, but there is a breakdown somewhere between the goals and objectives discussed in the Boardroom and the results we see today. A great first step to address this would be to compare previous policies and those that have changed since the last time our District was rated to make sure we are continuing the tradition of excellence most effectively.”
Sitting board member Sugg responded, “While the community was disappointed in this year’s TEA rating, no one was more disappointed or now more motivated than our HISD teachers and administrators. As I said earlier, there is very little, if anything, a single board member can do individually. However, the school board is ultimately responsible for the success or failure of local public education, so we as a board, must hold our school administrators (and teachers) accountable. None of us are without fault, so I believe anyone should have an opportunity to redeem themselves and I feel extremely confident that we will see a very positive rebound in this next reporting period. Should that rebound not occur, then we will have some difficult decisions to make.”
Carlisle ISD seeks to fill four vacant Board of Trustee seats. When asked what they feel is the most pressing issue within the school district candidate Dr. Lauren McKnight Mayo responded, “The most pressing issue is to promote and facilitate successful student outcomes. Valuing and supporting our teachers are imperative because their in-class presence and competence sets a tone of respect and continuity. Providing updated facilities, tools and materials for learning and teaching require good stewardship of our dollars from all funding sources.”
Her opponent Bobby Davila a community-based approach saying, “First of all, I would like to see the community get more involved in our school such as PTO, Booster Clubs, etc.”
Candidate Tunya Waggoner took a three-pronged approach stating, “1. Safety and security for our students and staff. 2. Retention of our high preforming teachers and staff. 3. Providing our students with the best education we can provide to allow them to succeed in life.”
Of the six candidates running for positions on the Leverett’s Chapel School Board of Trustees candidate, Barbara Baker felt the most pressing issue in her school was rebuilding trust within the community. She hopes to represent the school and community with pride.
Laneville ISD seeks to fill five seats on the School Board of Trustees.
After being asked what she feels is the most pressing issue within her school district Candidate Latara Waggoner stated, “The most pressing issue that I find within the Laneville school district is the disconnect between the administration, school board, and stakeholders. The relationship lacks effective communication, respect, and trust.” Candidate George Carey simply stated, “The superintendent.” while Candidate Suzanne Kinard said, “The primary reason I’m running for school board is to pursue an issue with hiring so many uncertified teachers, some do not have degrees, not teaching in their areas, or have associate degrees. I feel we should travel to find teachers and pay them more for their degrees.”
The City of Overton currently holds four vacant City Council seats. While residents David Stone, Faithe Jackson, and incumbent Michael Paul Williams are running unopposed for the 1, 3, and 5 places, the place 4 seat sees A.G. ‘Tuck’ Moon and Richard Howell, Jr. going head to head at the polls.
When asked what issue within the City needs the most immediate attention, Candidate Moon answered, “ Overton has many issues that are very pressing. One of the most is that the City is five years behind in audits. My hope is to help our team in any way to correct this situation. The city really can not continue to function in a positive direction unless this is corrected. This will require an all-hands-on-deck effort
to achieve. If elected I can not say that I will solve any of the major problems of our City because it takes a TEAM to move forward. All I will say is that I will work very hard to make the town a
better place to live.”