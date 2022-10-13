Henderson’s Civic Center will house a vibrant exchange of ideas in Thursday evening’s Candidate Forum.
Sponsored by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee, the Candidate Forum will open its doors at 5 p.m. for the surge of spectators with the question and answer period beginning at 5:30.
Henderson City Council’s District 3 seat is up for grabs with incumbent Henry Pace seeking reelection while Henderson native M. Rand Cates vies for the position.
Two Henderson ISD school board seats are on the ballot with incumbent Jamie Sugg campaigning for his District 5 seat against former Board member Jon Best. The District 2 race is also contested, with local business owner, Travis J. Orr aiming for the seat, along with Boys and Girls Club, Executive Director, Peggy S. McAlister.
Laneville ISD will have five available seats with eleven people seeking election with Carlisle and Leverett’s Chapel ISDs in the same boat with multiple seats available and more than a few candidates on the ballot for each.
The City of Overton will have one contested City Council race with A.G. ‘Tuck’ Moon and Richard Howell, Jr. seeking election to the Place 4 seat for a one year term. Overton ISD is seeking to fill one school board seat with Sheila Nobles and Sarah Stuart vying for the position.
Henderson and Rusk County citizens are invited and encouraged to attend.