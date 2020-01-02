HENDERSON – Rusk County Judge Joel Hale has lifted the provisional burn ban enacted prior to the Christmas holiday, according to a media release Thursday morning.
“We encourage you to use good judgment and regular fire safety rules,” Hale said. “You are responsible for any damaged that might occur to other people’s property if your fire gets out of control. Help us keep Rusk County sate from out of control fires,”
This is a standard operating procedure during the winter months when underbrush is dead and dries out for a provisional burn ban to be in place. But once enough rain falls across the county, then the ban is lifted until the cycle shifts again.