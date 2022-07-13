County Fire Marshall arrests a burn ban violator
The Rusk County Commissioners decided to continue the county-wide burn ban Monday during their regular meeting. After Rusk County Fire Marshall Terry Linder gave his report and no fire since the ban was implemented a week ago, they took no time in deciding to continue the burn ban.
“Thursday is the best chance for rain but less than a tenth of an inch is predicted,” said Linder. “There have been 24 outdoor fires since last week with all happening in the north part of the county.”
Linder told the Commissioners that he arrested someone for burning 60 tires during the burn ban. Several fires were also started by power lines according to Linder.
Michael Jimerson, DA requested permission to hire a replacement for the position of Discovery Clerk that is leaving. The request was approved.
A request to approve the existing lists of Election Judges for the November 8, 2022 election was approved, as was the request to increase the County’s Longevity Pay in the Employee Handbook from $60 per year to $100 per year.
A resolution of Rusk County, Texas committing the County to provide local matching funds to secure and completer the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant projects authorizing the Judge to act as the County’s Authorized Representatives in matters pertaining to mitigation grants, authorizing the expenditures of funds, providing for the incorporation of premises and providing and effective date.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Bennie Whitworth’s request for an interlocal agreement between Rusk County and the City of Henderson to provide much needed used culvert’s that are needed for dog training for the Police Department was approved.
A request from SQUAN (Frontier Contractor) to place a buried communication drop under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 183D in Precinct 1 was approved as was a request from Eastex Telephone Co-op to place a fiber optic cable in 1.5 inch innerduct across or along the right-of-way of CR 2131 in Precinct 2 was approved.