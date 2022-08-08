County Free Dump Day date moved up
On Thursday early morning an executive session of the Commissioners took place Thursday to discuss personnel. According to Judge Joel Hale the purpose of the session was to interview applicants for the open position of License and Weight. There was no action taken after the meeting.
Immediately following that meeting a special session of the Rusk County Commissioners Court took place at 10:00 a.m. It was during that meeting that the Commissioners agreed to continue the countywide burn ban because of a lack of rain and drought around the county. It is a total ban that was implemented weeks ago.
As a result of the fire ban, they moved the County’s Free Dump Day up to August 20 that usually takes place the fall of the year.
“Because of the burn ban our citizens have accumulated a lot of trash and need to get rid of it that’s why I requested that this be moved up to August,” said Commissioner Bennie Whitworth.
Judge Joel Hale replied, “What day in August?”.
The Commissioners agreed to have it on Saturday August 20. They also approved for Sheriff John Wayne Valdez to seek bids for software and body cameras for the Sheriff’s Department.
They approved Sheriff Valdez to coordinate the upgrade and add additional security cameras for the Court House, Expo Center, Tax Office, Elections Office, Precinct 3 Barn and all the Justice of the Peace Offices. This upgrade will not cost the taxpayers but will be paid out of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act Funds).
According to Sheriff Valdez some of the county offices don’t have security cameras or they don’t work so upgrades or new ones are needed for security of those offices. Two security vendors are coming next week to assess the needs, one is Guardian Security from Shreveport and Homeland Protective Services from Houston. Local security services have previously been contacted according to Sheriff Valdez.
The request from Sheriff Valdez to seek bids for software and body cameras was approved. He stressed the importance of these body cameras especially if they are requested by the court as evidence.
A good portion of the morning meeting was hearing presentations from two health insurance providers for the upcoming renewal of employee health insurance. The first presentation was by Garry Antunes and Justin Herrera of SIG here in Henderson. They presented three options from United Health Care and explained the differences plus the talked about EPO and PPO of that company. Antunes and Herrera recommended the County go with the EPO rather than the PPO should their company be used.
According to the two agents, 31 percent of the county’s employees are over 65 and although they qualify for Medicare, they choose to stay with the county’s insurance plan. Because of their age it drives the cost of policies up for the county.
The next presenter was Jonathan Collander, an employee benefits consultant from TAC (Texas Association of Counties). Rusk County has been using TAC in the past and currently has their health insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) through them.
Collander had previously made a presentation a few weeks ago. The reason for his return was at his last presentation the county’s current plan was going to increase ten percent so he offered another solution. This one would decrease the cost by three percent. He still recommended the HMO with BCBS. He also recommended the single plan over the dual plan.
After the presentations Judge Hale said, “We don’t won’t to make this decision without some employee input.”
So, all the presenters will return on August 29 so the Commissioners and a few employees chosen will hear the presentations. Time is running out so they will have to make a decision very soon.
Other agenda items approved were:
ARPA Procurement policies addendum
A resolution from Valley View Consulting, L.L.C. for investment advisory services
Allow Alexa McAnally, Manager to proceed with seeking bids for fencing at the Rusk County Airport
Seek bids for pressure washing for mildew and painting windows at the courthouse
Seek bids for new roofing at the jail, Library and Depot Museum
Accept capital credits in the amount of $650 from Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation
Allow Constable Precinct 2 Matt Allison to have three Reserve Deputy Constables at no cost to the county.