Board members of the Boys & Girls Club of Rusk County, Henderson, attended a state-wide Leadership Summit in Austin hosted by the Texas Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. The 3-day Summit, March 19 – 21, inspired and invigorated the attendees. Current local Board Chair Lisa Cook said the event “stirred a passion to pursue the programs of service to our local children and youth.” During the Summit, longtime Board Member and current treasurer of the local club, Lois Jones was elected and installed as the East Texas Area Council Vice-Chairman for 2023-2024.
Other local attendees included Board Secretary Sonja Brewster and Club CEO Peggy McAlister. The expenses for the team’s attendance were paid by a grant from the Swalm Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of America.
Volunteers and staff from club, state, and national levels addressed the state of the organizations at each of these levels, covering topics from national survey of the members’ experiences (youth attending clubs); sharing resources for training of staff and volunteer boards; and the business meetings of the area councils and state alliance. After meeting with state legislators in the capitol on Tuesday, the crowning event was the luncheon where the Youth of the Year honor was bestowed on the year’s candidates. Meeting the youth and listening to their thoughts, presentations, and final speeches illustrated that the goals of the organization are realized in real and beneficial effects for young people today.
Local Boys & Girls Clubs are members of the various area councils where each club can share ideas and support one another in quarterly meetings. Councils also support each other with scholarship funds to help with program funding, staff training, or Board development. The four Texas Area Councils sponsor the state’s Summit meeting. Peggy McAlister said, “on behalf of the Board of Directors and staff, I would like to congratulate Lois Jones on being elected by her peers as the new East Texas Area Council Vice Chair. Her contributions will be invaluable to the success of the council.”
The Rusk County Boys & Girls Club (“BGC”) identified particular goals as a result of their Summit experience: increase teen involvement by offering our traditional plus new teen programs; ask all Board members to complete the Board Academy; increase local publicity to inform our community of the club’s benefits to all youth and to increase community participation in support of BGC and youth.
Rusk County Boys & Girls Club has an average current membership of 150 youth from 1st to 12th grades. Our separate facilities for teens include game centers, exercise area, and youth congregation space. Our current facility is over 100 years old and we are in a planning partnership with Henderson Independent School District to build a new BGC recreational and learning center which will serve both entities.
Visit Rusk County Boys & Girls Club on Facebook and at www.BGCRUSK.com or call us at 903-655-2112.