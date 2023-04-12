Boys and Girls Club

Boys and Girls Club representatives gathered in Austin for the state-wide Leadership Summit. Pictured are (L-R): Sonja Brewster, Secretary Rusk Co BGC; Peggy McAlister, CEO Rusk Co BGC; Travis Clardy, Texas State Representative for Texas House District 11; Lois Jones, Rusk Co BGC Treasurer and East Texas Area BGC Council Vice Chairman; Lisa Cook, Rusk Co BGC Board Chair.

 Contributed Photo

Board members of the Boys & Girls Club of Rusk County, Henderson, attended a state-wide Leadership Summit in Austin hosted by the Texas Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. The 3-day Summit, March 19 – 21, inspired and invigorated the attendees. Current local Board Chair Lisa Cook said the event “stirred a passion to pursue the programs of service to our local children and youth.” During the Summit, longtime Board Member and current treasurer of the local club, Lois Jones was elected and installed as the East Texas Area Council Vice-Chairman for 2023-2024.

Other local attendees included Board Secretary Sonja Brewster and Club CEO Peggy McAlister. The expenses for the team’s attendance were paid by a grant from the Swalm Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of America.

