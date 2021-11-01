According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continues its downward trend with a total of 178, another drop from Wednesday’s total of 196.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,531 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 14 from the total last reported total of 4,545. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,826, an increase of 58 from the last reported total of 7,768. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,610.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 44,155, with 33,653 molecular tests conducted along with 2,370 antibody tests and 8,132 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 178, an increase of three from Wednesday’s report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 3.820 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 178 newly-reported fatalities as of October 29, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 40,996 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 41.13% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 21,857 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 19,139 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 73.69%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 10 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported five employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC reported four.
ETTF reported having 11 offenders in medical isolation and 44 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported having no offenders in isolation or medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 58%, with BM reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and the newly reopened Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 38.43% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 841 active offender cases, a decrease of 59 from Sunday’s reported total of 900, and 500 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of 40 from the 540 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 185, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 29. A total of 60 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 71 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.