Majority of Rusk County saw decreases for the month in rebates sent out in August by the Texas Comptroller and a couple towns also had decreases for the year.
Henderson’s August rebate of $542,837 was down by a more than 4 percent from a year ago. So far in 2019, Henderson’s total rebate of $3,862,252 falls below 2018 by 1.2 percent.
Some other taxing entities — in Rusk County and elsewhere in East Texas — are seeing decreases, as well, during August.
Rusk County was down for the month of August, bringing in $612,423, more than $24,000 less than a year ago,and for the year is also down by more than one precent bringing in $3,862,252.
Overton had the largest increase in Rusk County for August of 10.8 percent above 2018, collecting $29,365 for the month. Overton for the year is 10.9 percent above 2018 at $230,005.
Mount Enterprise had the only other increase in Rusk County for the month, receiving $14,548 from the comptroller, a 8.8 percent increase from a year ago. For the year, Mount Enterprise is up at $95,373, a 1.5 percent or $1,380 more than 2018.
Reklaw saw its first decrease of 2019, bringing in $777 for the month a 16.3 percent decrease for August. For the year, Reklaw continues to be up and has now received $8,110 or 92 percent above 2018.
Tatum had the largest decrease for August in Rusk County, only bringing in $24,896 an 18 percent decrease from a year ago. For 2019, Tatum is down 10.8 percent from last year, at $180,008.
Kilgore saw its rebate for the year climb 0.04 percent to more than $6.8 million, the city had a decrease of 21.5 percent in August alone. Kilgore brought in $931,804 in the month of August.
Carthage saw a large improvement in August, receiving $568,901 or 42.9 percent more than this time a year ago. Carthage’s year-to-date returns in 2019 have now surpassed the same period during the previous year by 23.4 percent.
Other East Texas towns of similar size as Henderson saw improvements in August.
Jacksonville and Mount Pleasant were both down for August while Sulphur Springs and Athens were up. For the year, all four cities saw improvements.
Other East Texas cities saw increases and decreases as well.
Longview received $3.2 million in August, an increase of 2.4 percent compared to a year ago. So far in 2019, Longview has received rebates totaling $23 million, which is above by 5.3 percent from the same period in 2018.
Tyler saw its rebate decrease in August, down 0.7 percent to $4 million. So far in 2019, Tyler has collected $30.5 million, an increase of 4.7 percent.
The comptroller’s office returned rebates in August totaling $567.8 million a 3.8 percent increase to cities, counties and other taxing entities. For 2019, the comptroller’s office returned rebates totaled $4.1 billion, a 4.2 percent increase over 2018.