The Commissioners approved the updates to the Rusk County Airport Rules and Regulations Thursday after tabling the agenda item at their last meeting.
Airport Manager Alexa McAnally presented the Commissioners several updates to the rules and regulations to bring them up to date.
Some of the updates are:
Updated information on who to contact for Surreptitious Activities
Wrecked/Damaged/Inoperable Aircraft
Repairs to Aircraft may not be done on taxiways and licensed mechanics must have insurance in the amount of $1 million per incident and $3 million aggregate
All animal owners are required to pick up after their own animal and not leave it for Airport Maintenance/Manager
Non-pilots should not be on airport property after business hours unless accompanied by a pilot
There will be no charge for stays between 1 to 5 days. On day 6, a fee of $5 per day for GA aircraft and $20 per day for Jets will be charged
All aircraft in the permanent tie down area will be charged $100 per month, payable on the 1st day of every month
Fuel spills in excess of one gallon must be reported to the Airport Manager, 903-657-7081 and immediate action taken by the spilling entity to clean up the spill in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations. Aspiill kit is stored beside the fuel tank in a yellow container and clearly marked
A ground cable and reel is located beside the fuel pump and must be securely attached to aircraft before fueling to prevent static discharge. If it is damaged, do not fuel your aircraft and immediately call the Airport Manager
Other updates include information on Lease of Airport Property and Construction on Airport and Construction of Leased Property.
McAnally also told the Commissioners that the current ramp project must have trees cut that is in the glide path of the runway.
“This has to be done before by September 1 to receive the grant if not we will lose the money if the trees are not removed. Most of these trees are in our easement and all but one property owner has agreed to allow the trees to be cut,” McAnally said.
The request was approved.
Representatives from the Rusk County Historical Commission explained the need for a new building to house all the historical artifacts and records since the old log cabin is in need of major repairs and isn’t large enough.
One of the volunteers spoke to the Commissioners and told them that all of them are volunteers and only those that work in the Depot Museum are paid. They were asking the Commissioner’s approval to build a 40 foot by 80 foot building and had received estimates for the materials to construct the outside of the building but they did not include the materials or labor to finish the inside. The bids ranged from about $55000 to $180,000. They also told the Commissioners that they believed they could get donations to help with the cost. The Commissioners tabled the agenda item until more information could be obtained as the exact cost and what would be done with the log cabin since it has not historical significance.
The Commissioners also has decided to go out for bids for employee health insurance since their existing policy is increasing drastically next year. Bids must be received by June 20.
They approved a resolution designating a management service provider for the Texas Hazard Mitigation Assistance program application and project implementation and approved that Stokes and Associates be the engineering/architecture service provider for the project.
Other business approved were:
Allowing The Rusk County Tax Office permission to hire two people to replace one that in the Henderson office and one that is retiring in the Kilgore office
The canvassing on the votes from the May 7 election
Use ARPA funds to purchase new report system
Declared a 2018 Dodge Ram pick up and a 2016 Ford Explorer from the Sheriff’s office as surplus
Place a waterline crossing under/across the right-of-way of CR 314 in Precinct 4 and Polyethylene Plastic Gas under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 439D in Precinct 4
Prior to the regular meeting the Commissioners held another workshop to consider changing the new radio reporting to Spillman. Sheriff John Wayne Valdez and a salesman from Spillman made the presentation to the Commissioners.
Sheriff Valdez told the Commissioners that he had used the Spillman system for 14 years and that it was better than any of the others that he had used and especially the County’s current system. He further stated that they must have a good communication system with the new radios.
Judge Joel Hale and every Commissioner asked multiple questions about the Spillman system trying to justify the cost and why it was needed. They tabled the request to take some time to do more research with other departments that use a similar system to see how everything will integrate.