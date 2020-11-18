According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County jumped to 121.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 1,116 positive cases within the county, an increase of 40 from the 1,076 last reported with a recovery total of 966. The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 10,756. Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 29.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 1,027,889 with a testing total of 9,371,443. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 19,579, an increase from the previously reported 19,147. The estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 875,521, another substantial increase from the 838,950 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 20 for the state, as of Monday, November 16.
TDCJ reports five active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and four within Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 137 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reports nine active employee cases with BMCC also reporting nine employees testing positive for COVID-19, while a total of 35 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reports having 232 offenders in medical isolation and nine on medical restriction, while BMCC shows 241 in isolation with four on medical restriction.
TDCJ reports that 233,248 offenders and 84,240 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 25,732 offenders and a total of 6,112 staff members having tested positive and 22,396 offenders and 5,138 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have increased minimally from 2,251 to 2,292. Active employee cases rose to 883 from the last report’s 836. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 63, while those presumed to be COVID-related rose to 102, with an additional 43 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 13 units on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total rose to 23 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.