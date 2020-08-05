According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County have dropped to 118, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities.
The total number of positive cases has climbed to 299 within Rusk County as reported by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, with 179 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 334 positive cases within the county. An attempt was previously made to contact DSHS representatives to explain the discrepancy between DSHS and RCOEM COVID-19 totals within the county but no response was ever received. Rusk County’s death toll has dropped to two with the change in the DSHS fatality reporting procedure.
Total reported cases within the state are at 442,014, with a testing total of 3,834,586. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 7,016, a substantial increase from last report’s 6,274, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 297,422, another substantial increase from the 260,542 last reported. DSHS will be reporting COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality will be counted as a COVID-19 related fatality only when a medical certifier attests, on the death certificate, that the death was caused by the virus. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 37 for the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates seven active offenders cases within East Texas Treatment Facility with 32 offenders having recovered and four employees testing positive for COVID-19, while four have recovered. ETTF also reports nine offenders in medical isolation with 526 on medical restriction. The unit is currently in lockdown status.
TDCJ reports that 170,902 offenders and 3,509 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 16,900 offenders and 3,498 staff members showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 12,493 offenders and 2,051 staff members listed as recovered. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 112 with an additional 37 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 36 units are on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total remains at 14 throughout the state.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM on its Facebook page. Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.