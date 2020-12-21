According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 248 from the last reported total of 325.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 1,427 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 65 from the 1,362 last reported with a recovery total of 1,943. The DSHS recently added probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rest at 808.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 13,981. Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 44.
With drastic changes made to the DSHS COVID-19 Dashboard, state-wide totals are no longer readily accessible, to the extent they were visible before the changes. The dashboard reports 16,864 newly confirmed cases within the state with 266 newly reported fatalities.
TDCJ reported six active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none inside Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 124 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reported 12 employees testing positive for COVID-19, with 4 reported by BMCC, while a total of 63 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while BMCC the same.
TDCJ reported that 269,009 offenders and 105,928 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 27,305 offenders and a total of 7,789 staff members testing positive and 24,087 offenders and 6,644 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses rose significantly from 1,937 to 2,008. Active employee cases rose to 1,046 from the last report’s 945. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state jumped to 76, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 101, with an additional 43 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reported 4 units on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total rose to 28 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.