According to reports provided by Rusk County’s Office of Emergency Management, with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County have increased to 23. Cases reported within Rusk County correctional facilities climbed to 170 as TDCJ completed large-scale testing within local facilities and all across the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard still indicates 170 positive cases at Henderson’s, Bradshaw State Jail facility with seven patients having recovered. TDCJ reports that 108,322 offenders and 32,078 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 7,561 offenders and 1,209 staff showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stand at 67 with 36 pending investigation. The employee death total stands at eight.
The total number of positive cases has climbed to 72 within Rusk County, with 47 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 114,881, with a testing total of 1,767,701. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 2,192, a slight increase from last report’s 2,105, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 69,190.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
