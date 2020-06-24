According to reports provided by Rusk County’s Office of Emergency Management, with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County have dropped to 20. Cases reported within Rusk County correctional facilities climbed to 169 as TDCJ completed large-scale testing within local facilities and all across the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard still indicates 169 positive cases at Henderson’s, Bradshaw State Jail facility with seven patients having recovered. TDCJ reports that 108,013 offenders and 31.899 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 7,489 offenders and 1,165 staff showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stand at 61 with 35 pending investigation. The employee death total stands at eight.
The total number of positive cases has climbed to 67 within Rusk County, with 45 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 99,851, with a testing total of 1,576,925. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 2,105, a slight increase from last report’s 1,983, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 63,812.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM and Texas Department of Criminal Justice on their Facebook pages.