According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, and information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County rose slightly to 256 from the last reported total of 248.
The Department of State Health Services reported 1,452 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 25 from the 1,427 last reported with a recovery total of 2,021. The DSHS recently added probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rest at 873.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 14,331. Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 48.
With drastic changes made to the DSHS COVID-19 Dashboard, state-wide totals are no longer readily accessible, to the extent they were visible before the changes. The dashboard reports 8,107 newly confirmed cases within the state with 67 newly reported fatalities.
TDCJ reported six active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none inside Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 124 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reported 7 employees testing positive for COVID-19, with 3 reported by BMCC, while a total of 69 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reported having one offender in medical isolation and eight on medical restriction, while BMCC reported no offenders in either isolation or on restriction.
TDCJ reported that 272,153 offenders and 108,776 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 27,608 offenders and a total of 7,929 staff members testing positive and 25,382 offenders and 6,733 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses dropped dramatically from 2,008 to 1,034. Active employee cases rose to 1,097 from the last report’s 1,046. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 76, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 101, with an additional 45 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reported 6 units on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total rested at 28 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.