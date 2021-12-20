According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continues to increase, resting at 114 compared to the 54 cases last reported.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,585 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 24 from the total last reported total of 4,561. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,968, a decrease of 14 from the last reported total of 7,982. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,724.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 46,618, with 34,983 molecular tests conducted along with 2,450 antibody tests and 9,185 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 189.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 4,319 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 90 newly-reported fatalities as of December 16, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 43,255 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 39.35% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 22,987 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 20,168 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 70.12%. More than 4,297 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported no active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility, while Billy Moore Correctional Center and Bradshaw State Jail reported none. ETTF and BMCC reported four employees testing positive for COVID-19.
ETTF, BM, and Bradshaw reported having no offenders in medical isolation or on medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 57.67%, with BMCC reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 35.02% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 335 active offender cases, an increase of 39 from Sunday’s reported total of 296, and 479 active employee diagnoses, an increase of 22 from the 457 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stood at 216, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at eight. A total of 57 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 73 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.