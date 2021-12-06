According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to zero once again.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,528 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of nine from the total last reported total of 4,519. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,973, an increase of two from the last reported total of 7,971. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,661.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 45,934, with 34,607 molecular tests conducted along with 2,416 antibody tests and 8,911 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 189.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,466 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 101 newly-reported fatalities as of December 2, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 42,650 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 39% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 22,661 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 19,989 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 69.04%. More than 3,655 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported one active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility, while Billy Moore Correctional Center and Bradshaw State Jail reported none. ETTF reported three employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC continued to report four.
ETTF reported having one offender in medical isolation and none on medical restriction while BMCC reported zero.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 60.73%, with BMCC reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 36.60% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 231 active offender cases, a huge drop of 225 from Wednesday’s reported total of 456, and 461 active employee diagnoses, an increase of three from the 458 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stood at 210, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 8. A total of 54 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 73 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.